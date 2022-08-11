Blossoms of Light returns to Denver Botanic Gardens

DENVER — The signature event at Denver Botanic Gardens is back this holiday season.
An annual tradition for decades in Denver, Blossoms of Light transforms the York Street gardens into a twinkling wonderland.
More than 1 million lights are used to highlight the Gardens' winter beauty. In line with Denver Botanic Gardens' value of sustainability, all lights used in the event are LED.
Crews at Denver Botanic Gardens started putting up the holiday lights after Labor Day.
Blossoms of Light opens for the season Friday, Nov. 18. Ticket reservation windows can be purchased at BotanicGarden.org through Jan. 7, 2023.
