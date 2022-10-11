Colorado Christmas light display makes list of the best in the US

U.S. News & World Report has made a list of the best Christmas lights displays in the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens is getting national recognition for its Christmas light displays in Denver and Littleton.

Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light and Trails of Lights nabbed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's new report of the Best Christmas Lights Displays in the United States.

An annual tradition for decades in downtown Denver, Blossoms of Light transforms the York Street gardens into a twinkling wonderland.

More than one million lights are used to highlight the Gardens' winter beauty. In line with Denver Botanic Gardens' value of sustainability, all lights used in the event are LED. Crews at Denver Botanic Gardens begin putting up the holiday lights after Labor Day.

Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms offers singing Christmas trees, synchronized music, light tunnels and model tractor displays.

Blossoms of Light ticket reservation windows can be purchased at BotanicGarden.org through Jan. 7, 2023. Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms will be open various evenings through Sunday, Jan. 1.

Blossoms of Light 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20

Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5





SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.