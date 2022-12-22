Broncos jokingly share idea for ugly Christmas sweater-inspired uniforms

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Denver Broncos prepared to spend Christmas Day in southern California, the team teased an idea on Thursday for festive uniforms and helmets.
The Broncos teamed up with CBS Sports to give players and coaches a "sneak peek" of ugly Christmas sweater-inspired jerseys.
The obviously not-real jerseys featured orange and blue Christmas trees and a reindeer helmet logo.
Check out the fake Christmas jersey reveal in the Twitter link below:
The Broncos travel to southern California on Saturday before their Christmas Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS and Nickelodeon.
Famous for its fun, brightly colored augmented-reality graphic elements, Nickelodeon's NFL broadcasts have been met with positive acclaim by both media and fans for introducing the game to a younger audience.
This will serve as the third live NFL telecast to be broadcasted also on Nickelodeon and the first non-playoff game to be given the slime treatment.
