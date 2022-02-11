Christkindlmarket returns to downtown Denver

The Christkindlmarket brings elements of an authentic German holiday experience to the Mile High City.

DENVER — The German American Chamber of Commerce Colorado Chapter (GACC-CO) has announced the return of the 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket.

The traditional European market will be set up at Denver's Civic Center Park for a third-consecutive holiday season.

The 2022 Christkindlmarket will be located under the lights of the Denver City and County Building and, new in 2022, alongside the Mile High Tree.

The market will be open daily from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 23.

The Christkindlmarket will have independent local and international merchants selling gifts and food in wooden huts. This year the market will expand to 46 huts featuring merchants from around the world including Old German Christmas, Wise Elk Ukrainian toys and food vendors.

There will also be an expanded footprint after the market moves further east towards Broadway. Organizers said this will allow for additional vendors and activity areas including a Kinder Wunderland with attractions for children and families.

Every Sunday during the Denver Christkindlmarket will be designated Family Day with family-fun entertainment in Festival Hall, a 4,800-square-foot heated and decorated Biergarten tent.

To coincide with the hours of the Mile High Tree, the Festival Hall will remain open until 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, as well as through the final week of the market. Merchants close at 9 p.m.

Each year the Christkindlmarket brings the most beloved elements of the German holiday experience to the heart of Denver with opportunities to snap a selfie with St. Nikolaus, Krampus and the Christkind herself.

Guests to the market can savor the season while enjoying authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), Bavarian-style Biers, European coffee or hot chocolate while shopping for unique artisan gifts and holiday treats sold by local Coloradoan, European and international merchants.

Food options at the festival include Bavarian-style pretzels, fresh smoked salmon, Knödel, Goulasch or Nürnberger Sausages.

For more information and a full entertainment schedule, visit ChristkindlmarketDenver.com.

