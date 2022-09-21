Youth actors needed for 'A Christmas Carol' in Denver

Colorado's largest production of 'A Christmas Carol' is back this holiday season at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

DENVER — A Colorado tradition returns to the Denver Performing Arts Complex this holiday season.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company will stage "A Christmas Carol" from Friday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Dec. 24 at the Wolf Theatre.

The DCPA Theatre Company is seeking youth performers for a variety of roles in the 2022 production of the long-running Colorado musical production.

Youth performers are needed from ages 6 to 13 and are expected to be available for evening rehearsals Tuesday to Friday and daytime/evening rehearsals on weekends.

The theatre company said youth performers also must be available for all daytime and evening technical rehearsals and performances.

Submission inquiries and requests for more information can be made to the Denver Center’s Director of Casting at dcasting@dcpa.org.

