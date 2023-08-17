DCPA holding open casting for kids in 'A Christmas Carol'

Colorado's largest production of 'A Christmas Carol' returns this holiday season at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

DENVER — A Colorado tradition returns to the Denver Performing Arts Complex this holiday season.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company will stage "A Christmas Carol" from Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 24, at the Wolf Theatre.

Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, the Denver musical adaptation traces curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge's triumphant overnight journey to redemption.

DCPA said it is casting youth performers ages 6–13 for various roles in the production. Guardians can submit photos and resumes (if they have one) by Monday, Aug. 28, for consideration.

DCPA said its youth performers will be expected for evening rehearsals Tuesday through Friday and daytime/evening rehearsals on weekends beginning Tuesday, Oct. 24. In addition, youth performers must be available for all daytime and evening technical rehearsals and performances.

To submit a photo and resume, send to the Director of Casting Grady Soapes at dcasting@dcpa.org. DCPA said audition dates and times will be sent after the submission process.

A longtime part of the holiday season in Denver, "A Christmas Carol" returned in 2021 after a three-year absence. The production was paused in 2019 for theater renovations and was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020.

Tickets are on sale now at denvercenter.org starting at $35.

