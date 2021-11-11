'A Christmas Carol' returns after 3-year absence

The highly-anticipated return of the Denver holiday tradition opens Nov. 19.

DENVER — Colorado's largest production of "A Christmas Carol" is reopening this holiday season at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, the Denver musical adaptation traces curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge's triumphant overnight journey to redemption.

An essential part of the holiday season in Denver, "A Christmas Carol" was last performed by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company in 2018. The production was paused in 2019 for theater renovations and was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020.

"A Christmas Carol" will play the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex from Friday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Dec. 26. Tickets are on sale now at DenverCenter.org starting at $30.

The DCPA requires all attendees 12 and over to show proof of vaccination to attend indoor seated performances at the Denver Arts Complex. Children under 12 must show a negative COVID-19 test. Additionally, all audience members over the age of two are required to wear a mask.

