DENVER — Several Colorado theatres will be screening Christmas movies this month for those looking to relive their favorite holiday moments on the big screen.

Harkins Theatres is putting a holiday spin on its Tuesday Night Classics lineup with special presentations of classic holiday films each Tuesday in December at 7 p.m.

Harkins will also host holiday movie showings on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. throughout December.

The best part? Tickets are just $5 per flick.

Showings are listed at both the Harkins Theatres Northfield 18 in Denver and Harkins Theatres Arvada 14 in Arvada.

Here's the lineup:

Dec. 10 – Elf, 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 - The Polar Express, 10 a.m.

Dec. 17 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 – It’s a Wonderful Life, 10 a.m.

Dec. 24 – A Christmas Story, 7 p.m.

For more details or to see the full film schedule, head to this link.

RELATED: Hallmark's Christmas lineup has 40 all-new original movies

RELATED: NBC's holiday lineup from 'It's a Wonderful Life' to 'The Grinch'

RELATED: Holiday Guide: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS