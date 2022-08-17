Gaylord Rockies announces 2022 holiday lineup

Carvers in Aurora will bring 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to life with ice sculptures more than 30 feet tall.

AURORA, Colo. — Gaylord Rockies Resort is bringing back a crowd-pleasing arctic holiday tradition for the first time since 2019.

The Aurora hotel's ICE! exhibition will return Friday, Nov. 18.

The exhibition will use more than two million pounds of ice to celebrate the classic animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

ICE!, which first appeared at Gaylord Rockies in 2019, is to be constructed by a team of 40 ice artisans who will travel more than 5,700 miles from their homes in Harbin, China. It will take approximately six weeks to create the 17,500-square-foot frozen attraction.

ICE! will feature more than 10 scenes from the holiday special with ice carvings more than 30 feet tall. The exhibition will also have two-story-tall ice slides, ice tunnels and arches and a separate area dedicated to a Nativity scene.

Gaylord Rockies said the environment will be kept frozen by a state-of-the-art chilling system that maintains the attraction’s temperature at nine degrees Fahrenheit.

"We can’t wait for our guests to experience the magic and wonder of ICE! during this year’s Christmas at Gaylord Rockies celebration," Suzy Hart, general manager of Gaylord Rockies Resort said. "ICE! is a one-of-a-kind attraction and we’re excited to welcome this Gaylord Hotels tradition back this year with ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ and all the beloved Peanuts characters in the classic holiday story.

Gaylord Rockies Resort also announced its family-friendly cirque show is back for the 2022 holiday season. "Cirque: Spirit of Christmas" will feature high-flying stunts, acrobatic feats and elaborate staging at the hotel's Bubly Theater.

Gaylord Rockies said its other holiday season activities this year include snow tubing, ice skating, a Naughty or Nice escape room and Mistletoe Village with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, gingerbread decorating, elf training academy and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The resort's Christmas-season events run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

