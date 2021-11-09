2 drive-through Christmas displays with 1 million LED lights each returning to Colorado

A holiday-season tradition is returning for a 4th year at two Colorado locations.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning for another holiday season.

Christmas in Color is putting the final touches on its drive-through light displays at Water World and Bandimere Speedway.

The displays each feature more than one million LED lights arranged into tunnels, trees, giant candy canes, snowflakes and more, all synchronized to festive holiday music on the FM radio dial.

The display first set up at Water World in Federal Heights in 2018 and a second display opened at Morrison's Bandimere Speedway in 2019.

Both locations, Water World and Bandimere Speedway, open for the Christmas season on Friday, Nov. 19.

Admission to the display is between $25 to $60 per vehicle, with higher prices falling on weekends and days closer to Christmas. Tickets are on sale now at ChristmasinColor.net.

Christmas in Color drive-through light display 1/51

2/51

3/51

4/51

5/51

6/51

7/51

8/51

9/51

10/51

11/51

12/51

13/51

14/51

15/51

16/51

17/51

18/51

19/51

20/51

21/51

22/51

23/51

24/51

25/51

26/51

27/51

28/51

29/51

30/51

31/51

32/51

33/51

34/51

35/51

36/51

37/51

38/51

39/51

40/51

41/51

42/51

43/51

44/51

45/51

46/51

47/51

48/51

49/51

50/51

51/51 1 / 51

Christmas in Color will be open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 2. All locations will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Organizers estimate it takes visitors about 30 minutes to weave their way slowly through each display. Guests will also get a pair of 3D glasses to wear during the experience. Only one ticket is needed per vehicle.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.