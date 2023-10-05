Drive-through Christmas displays are opening in 3 Colorado cities

A holiday-season tradition is returning for a 6th year at three Colorado locations.

MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season.

Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at three locations in Colorado for the 2023 holiday season.

The displays will be lit at Water World in Federal Heights, Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, and in Aurora at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

The displays each feature more than one million LED lights arranged into tunnels, trees, giant candy canes, snowflakes and more, all synchronized to festive holiday music on the FM radio dial.

The display first set up at Water World in Federal Heights in 2018 and a second display opened at Morrison's Bandimere Speedway in 2019. A display at Aurora's Arapahoe County Fairgrounds was added in 2022.

The three Colorado locations, Water World, Bandimere Speedway and Arapahoe Event Center, are scheduled to open for the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 17.

Christmas in Color has not yet announced its 2023 schedule, but in previous years the display has been open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. All locations are traditionally closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Organizers estimate it takes visitors about 30 minutes to weave their way slowly through each display. Guests will also get a pair of 3D glasses to wear during the experience. Only one ticket is needed per vehicle.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date at ChristmasinColor.net.

