Holiday Guide

Use these maps to see the best Christmas lights in your neighborhood

You can find more holiday light displays using the map in the Near Me section of the 9NEWS app.

COLORADO, USA — Piling into the car, singing carols, sipping on hot chocolate and looking for houses with the most festive Christmas lights is one of the best ways to celebrate the holiday season. 

If you're looking for a little help planning your holiday light viewing route, we have some suggestions to hit the most popular displays. 

If you have a favorite display, add it to the "Near Me" section of the 9NEWS app. Your photos will be added to a statewide map highlighting the best places to see light displays around the state. 

Here are three suggested routes, depending on which part of the metro area you want to explore:

South Metro route

About 1 hour drive time

A. Candy Cane Lane Wash Park: 679 South High St., Denver

B. 2885 S York St, Denver 

C. Walcott’s Winter Wonderland: 4635 S Knox Ct, Englewood

D. Stricker's Winter Wonderland: 6636 S. Lafayette St., Centennial

Come see Santa himself Saturday December 18th from 6-10pm. Happy Holidays from our family to yours.

E. Star Wars: Battle for the North Pole: 9973 Blackbird Pl., Highlands Ranch 

Star Wars: The Battle for the North Pole

F. Cottoncreek Manor: 9971 Cottoncreek Dr., Highlands Ranch

Winter Wonderland. 100k lights, life size Santa, little red truck and a little red train. Full walk-through

G. Severson Home - 2880 Canyon Crest Ln., Highlands Ranch

Every year we decorate for Christmas to bring happiness to those who come by to enjoy the lights.

H. Gingerbread House - 10221 S Fairgate Way, Highlands Ranch

Credit: Andrea

Northwest Metro route

About 1 hour drive time

A. Shelton Christmas House: 19275 W. 84th Pl., Arvada

Credit: Nick Shelton

B. Peace on Earth: 10102 W. 60th Ave., Arvada

C. The Christmas Train, 7645 Hooker St., Westminster

D. Ruscetta Winter Wonderland: 9821 Upham Ct., Westminster

Credit: Jim Ruscetta

E. Rocking Christmas Light Show: 5061 Yates Circle, Broomfield

Learn more at broomfieldlights.com. The show is 10 minutes long and runs from 5pm to 10pm. Tune to 91.3FM

F. Prospect Village: 16573 Prospect Lane, Broomfield

Eastern Metro route

About 1 hour drive time

A. Onstott Christmas North Pole Extravaganza: 10046 Fraser St., Commerce City

Credit: Jenn Onstott

B. Quintero Street magical light display: 9566 Quintero Street, Commerce City

A visual & audio holiday light experience. 12,000 lights all perfectly choreographed to music.

C. It's a Wonderful Light: 4822 S. Picadilly Ct., Aurora

D. Great Inflatable House: 19875 E Belleview Pl., Centennial

E. Muniz Light The Sky Christmas Show:19639 E Maplewood Pl., Aurora

Over 20,000 LED light show to Christmas favorites. Tune FM 89.9.

F. Lights on Larkspur: 11837 Larkspur Drive, Parker

Credit: Chuck Schmidt

G. Lightshow on Discovery Ave: 21874 Discovery Ave, Parker

You can find other decorated homes nearby by searching the holiday lights map in the Near Me section of the 9NEWS app. 

Here are instructions on how to use the map:

How to upload your holiday lights photos to the 9NEWS interactive Holiday Lights Map

Open up the 9NEWS app and scroll to the Holiday Lights section. Hit "submit" to add your photos, or "take me there" to see the map for yourself.

1. Open up your 9NEWS app and scroll until you find the holiday lights section. Here, you'll find the option to add your photos and videos to the map or you can go directly to the map. 

2. To contribute, tap the "submit" button. Upload a photo or video and the location where it was taken so others know where to find the amazing lights! 

3. Back in the app, you can check out the map by tapping on the holiday lights map button. 

4. Once on the map, tap "filters" and scroll down to select "Holiday Lights Map." This will show you only the photos and videos of holiday lights that people have submitted. (Don't forget to check your map filters later to see everything else submitted to Near Me.) 

5. Another way to submit your photo or video and to see the holiday lights map without scrolling, tap Near Me on the bottom right-hand corner of the app. Tap "filters" and scroll down to select "Holiday Lights Map." 

6. Head back to the map, and start planning your next adventure! 

For all the latest tips about navigating this year's holiday season, check out the 9NEWS Holiday Guide!  

Tour Denver's Mile High Tree this holiday season