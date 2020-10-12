Vote now in 3rd annual 9NEWS Christmas Movie Bracket

Help us pick a winner by voting for your favorites as 32 flicks face off until one is declared the best Christmas movie ever.

COLORADO, USA — What is the best Christmas movie of all time?

That is the question 9NEWS viewers will determine in the 3rd annual Christmas Movie Bracket.

After taking the top spot in 2018, "Christmas Vacation" was dethroned by "A Christmas Story" last year. Those returning classics have earned top seeds in 2020's bracket and will face off against other classics including "Home Alone," "It's a Wonderful Life," "Elf," "The Santa Clause" and more.

Voting for each round ends:

Round one (32 movies): Monday, Dec. 14

Sweet Sixteen (16 movies): Wednesday, Dec. 16

Elite Eight (8 movies): Friday, Dec. 18

Final Four: Monday, Dec. 21

Championship: Wednesday, Dec. 23

Winner announced: Thursday, Dec. 24

> Click/tap on each matchup in the images below to vote for your favorites!

> What's your favorite Christmas movie? Send us an email.

