VOTE NOW: 64 Christmas movie bracket

Our annual Christmas movie bracket is back. Help us pick a winner by voting for your favorites in each round.

COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of the year — Christmas movie season — and we need your help.

The 9NEWS audience will once again help us determine the best Christmas movie in the 4th annual Christmas flick fight. The bracket-style competition features 64 holiday movies battling for the grand prize.

The top seeds in the 2021 bracket are two-time champion "Christmas Vacation," "Home Alone," "It's a Wonderful Life" and 2019 winner "A Christmas Story."

No. 2 seeds were earned by "Elf," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "White Christmas" and "Miracle on 34th Street."

9NEWS Christmas Movie Bracket

Click on each matchup below to vote for which movie you like better. The one with the most votes will move forward to the next round.

Each round will be open during the following dates:

Round one (64 movies): Dec. 10-13

Round two (32 movies): Dec. 13-15

Sweet sixteen: Dec. 15-17

Elite Eight: Dec. 17-20

Final four: Dec. 20-21

Finals: Dec. 21-22

Winner announced: Dec. 23

