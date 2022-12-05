Christmas movies you can see in theaters this year

All-time favorite seasonal films are coming back to movie theaters this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Several theatres will be screening Christmas movies this month for those looking to relive their favorite holiday moments on the big screen.

"It's a Wonderful Life," "Elf," and "The Polar Express" are a few of the Christmas flicks headed back to the silver screen.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and Fathom Events will bring "It's a Wonderful Life" to movie theaters in celebration of it 75th anniversary.

The classic 1947 movie starring James Stewart and Lionel Barrymore will be in movie theaters nationwide from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21. The film will be presented with pre- and post-movie commentary from TCM.

Cinemark

Cinemark said it will bring holiday cheer to the big screen with a limited-run return of "Elf" and "The Polar Express."

The 75th anniversary presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life" will be at Cinemark theaters as well.

Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

Harkins

Harkins Theatres will have seasonal movie screenings from Dec. 9 through Dec. 11.

"Planes, Trains & Automobiles," "The Holiday," and "The Polar Express" will be in Harkins Theaters with $5 tickets on sale now at Harkins.com and theatre box offices.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.