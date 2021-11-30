x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holiday Guide

NBC to light Rockefeller Christmas tree on Wednesday

More than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a Swarovski star will be lit at 7 p.m. on 9NEWS.

NEW YORK — The annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting special airs Wednesday, Dec. 1 on NBC. The special begins at 7 p.m. MT on 9NEWS.

“Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will host the popular annual live telecast from Manhattan.

The broadcast will showcase the lighting of the iconic tree in Rockefeller Plaza and feature festive performances by José Feliciano & CNCO, Pentatonix, Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and the Radio City Rockettes.

The 89th annual holiday special will lead up to the lighting of the 79-foot-tall, 46-foot-wide Norway spruce from Elkton, Maryland at Rockefeller Center. The tree has been dressed up with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and topped with its traditional Swarovski star.

This year's ceremony will also stream on Peacock for the first time.

RELATED: Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the holidays in Colorado

Credit: NBC

Last year's spruce received worldwide attention after a worker setting up the tree discovered a northern saw-whet owl inside. The owl, dubbed Rockefeller, made the 170-mile journey from upstate New York to the Big Apple in the tree.

The bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where she dined on mice before returning to the wild. The center said the northern saw-whet owl is one of the smallest in the northeast.

The owl was honored with her own Frontier Airlines' plane tail as well as a children's book.

Related Articles

Credit: Ravensbeard Wildlife Center
A Saw-whet owl that was found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree as it was being transported in November 2020.
Credit: Ravensbeard Wildlife Center
A Saw-whet owl that was found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree as it was being transported in November 2020.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSHolidays in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

In Other News

Virtual walk through the Denver Botanic Garden's Blossoms of Light