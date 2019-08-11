COLORADO, USA — Were you hoping to take your family or a special someone to a Christmas concert, musical or play this holiday season?

If so, there are a lot of options all around the state.

Here are some of the biggest ones:

Concerts

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Pepsi Center, Denver

Nov. 16: 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

World Arena, Colorado Springs

Nov. 17: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($49.50 - $80).

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Buell Theatre, Denver

Dec. 14: 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Dec. 15: 3 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($44 - $112).

Lindsey Stirling

World Arena, Colorado Springs

Nov. 25: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($32 - $76).

Budweiser Event Center, Loveland

Nov. 26: 8 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($45-$85).

Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour

Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Dec. 8: 5 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).

Phil Vassar & Lonestar: Not So Silent Night Tour

Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Dec. 12: 7 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($47 - $58).

Paramount Theatre, Denver

Dec. 15: 8 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($39 - $69).

Home Alone in Concert

Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Nov. 29: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($25 - $99).

Love Actually in Concert

Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Dec. 6: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($25 - $94).

A Colorado Christmas

Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Dec. 13: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).

Dec. 14: 2:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Buy tickets here and here ($15 - $89).

Dec. 15: 1 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).

Handel's Messiah - Awakening

Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Dec. 20: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).

Dec. 21: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).

Colorado Springs Philharmonic Presents: 'Christmas Symphony'

Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Dec. 22: 2:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($43 - $68).

John Denver Holiday Celebration with the Colorado Symphony

Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Dec. 7: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($30 - $104).

Jim Brickman - A Christmas Celebration

Paramount Theatre, Denver

Dec. 27: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($40 - $70).

Holiday Brass

Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Dec. 22: 1 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).

A Night in Vienna

Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Dec. 31: 6:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($20 - $94).

An Irish Christmas

Paramount Theatre, Denver

Dec. 18: 7 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($39 - $69).

Face Holiday Concert

Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins

Nov. 29: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($26 - $36).

Boulder Theater, Boulder

Dec. 4: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($25 - $45).

Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Dec. 11: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($15 - $35).

Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction

Dec. 14: 7 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($20 - $41).

Rialto Theater, Loveland

Dec. 16: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($35).

Vance Brand Civic Auditorium, Longmont

Dec. 19: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($20-25).

David Archuleta Christmas Tour

The Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction

Nov. 25: 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($18 - $28).

Christmas with the Children's Chorale

Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Dec. 7: 1 p.m.

Buy tickets here ($19 - $75).

Theater

The Nutcracker

Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver

Nov. 30 - Dec. 29

Buy tickets here ($40 - $160).

Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Nov. 29 - Dec. 1

Buy tickets here ($46 - $68).

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker

Paramount Theatre, Denver

Dec. 13 - Dec. 14

Buy tickets here ($29 - $99).

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Buell Theatre, Denver

Dec. 3 - Dec. 8

Buy tickets here ($35 - $115).

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Dec. 5

Buy tickets here ($35 - $115).

A Christmas Carol - The Musical

Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities, Arvada

Nov. 22 - Dec. 22

Buy tickets here ($43 - $83).

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Denver

Nov. 22 - Jan. 4

Buy tickets here ($29-$99)

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wishes

Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Springs

Dec. 26

Buy tickets here ($49-$70)

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Paramount Theatre, Denver

Dec. 22

Buy tickets here ($30 - $50)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Buell Theatre, Denver

Nov. 23 - Nov. 24

Buy tickets here ($30 - $98).

Drag Queen Christmas hosted by Nina West

Fillmore Auditorium, Denver

Dec. 5

Buy tickets here ($24 - $54).

Queerbots HoliGay Show

The Clocktower Cabaret, Denver

Dec. 5, 12, 14, 19

Buy tickets here ($25 - $40).

Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, Denver

Dec. 7 - Dec. 22

Buy tickets here ($30 - $40).

