COLORADO, USA — Were you hoping to take your family or a special someone to a Christmas concert, musical or play this holiday season?
If so, there are a lot of options all around the state.
Here are some of the biggest ones:
Concerts
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Pepsi Center, Denver
Nov. 16: 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.
World Arena, Colorado Springs
Nov. 17: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($49.50 - $80).
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Buell Theatre, Denver
Dec. 14: 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Dec. 15: 3 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($44 - $112).
Lindsey Stirling
World Arena, Colorado Springs
Nov. 25: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($32 - $76).
Budweiser Event Center, Loveland
Nov. 26: 8 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($45-$85).
Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Dec. 8: 5 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).
Phil Vassar & Lonestar: Not So Silent Night Tour
Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Dec. 12: 7 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($47 - $58).
Paramount Theatre, Denver
Dec. 15: 8 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($39 - $69).
Home Alone in Concert
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Nov. 29: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($25 - $99).
Love Actually in Concert
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Dec. 6: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($25 - $94).
A Colorado Christmas
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Dec. 13: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).
Dec. 14: 2:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Buy tickets here and here ($15 - $89).
Dec. 15: 1 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).
Handel's Messiah - Awakening
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Dec. 20: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).
Dec. 21: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).
Colorado Springs Philharmonic Presents: 'Christmas Symphony'
Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Dec. 22: 2:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($43 - $68).
John Denver Holiday Celebration with the Colorado Symphony
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Dec. 7: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($30 - $104).
Jim Brickman - A Christmas Celebration
Paramount Theatre, Denver
Dec. 27: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($40 - $70).
Holiday Brass
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Dec. 22: 1 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($15 - $89).
A Night in Vienna
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Dec. 31: 6:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($20 - $94).
An Irish Christmas
Paramount Theatre, Denver
Dec. 18: 7 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($39 - $69).
Face Holiday Concert
Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins
Nov. 29: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($26 - $36).
Boulder Theater, Boulder
Dec. 4: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($25 - $45).
Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Dec. 11: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($15 - $35).
Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction
Dec. 14: 7 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($20 - $41).
Rialto Theater, Loveland
Dec. 16: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($35).
Vance Brand Civic Auditorium, Longmont
Dec. 19: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($20-25).
David Archuleta Christmas Tour
The Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction
Nov. 25: 7:30 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($18 - $28).
Christmas with the Children's Chorale
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Dec. 7: 1 p.m.
Buy tickets here ($19 - $75).
Theater
The Nutcracker
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver
Nov. 30 - Dec. 29
Buy tickets here ($40 - $160).
Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Nov. 29 - Dec. 1
Buy tickets here ($46 - $68).
Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker
Paramount Theatre, Denver
Dec. 13 - Dec. 14
Buy tickets here ($29 - $99).
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Buell Theatre, Denver
Dec. 3 - Dec. 8
Buy tickets here ($35 - $115).
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Dec. 5
Buy tickets here ($35 - $115).
A Christmas Carol - The Musical
Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities, Arvada
Nov. 22 - Dec. 22
Buy tickets here ($43 - $83).
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Denver
Nov. 22 - Jan. 4
Buy tickets here ($29-$99)
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wishes
Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Springs
Dec. 26
Buy tickets here ($49-$70)
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Paramount Theatre, Denver
Dec. 22
Buy tickets here ($30 - $50)
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Buell Theatre, Denver
Nov. 23 - Nov. 24
Buy tickets here ($30 - $98).
Drag Queen Christmas hosted by Nina West
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver
Dec. 5
Buy tickets here ($24 - $54).
Queerbots HoliGay Show
The Clocktower Cabaret, Denver
Dec. 5, 12, 14, 19
Buy tickets here ($25 - $40).
Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, Denver
Dec. 7 - Dec. 22
Buy tickets here ($30 - $40).
