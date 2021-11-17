Christmas shows and concerts coming to Colorado in 2021

Your guide to the holiday performances that are happening around Denver and throughout the state.

COLORADO, USA — Were you hoping to take your family or a special someone to a Christmas concert, musical or play this holiday season?

If so, there are a lot of options all around the state.

> The video above is about vaccine requirements at large indoor events, like concerts and shows.

Here are some of the biggest ones:

Concerts

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

When: Saturday, Nov. 20; 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

&

When: Sunday, Nov. 21; 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs

FACE Vocal Band Christmas Connection

When: Friday, Nov. 26; 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins

&

When: Wednesday, Dec. 1; 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boulder Theater, Boulder

&

When: Monday, Dec. 13; 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rialto Theater, Loveland

&

When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, Denver

Colorado Children's Chorale Presents Merry & Bright

When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 1 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Colorado Symphony - A Colorado Christmas

When: Friday, Dec. 10 - Sunday, Dec. 12; various times

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday

When: Saturday, Dec. 11; 8 p.m.

Where: Boulder Theater, Boulder

Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas tribute

When: Sunday, Dec. 12; 2 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins

Barry Manilow - A Very Barry Christmas

When: Tuesday, Dec. 14; 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, Denver

Colorado Symphony - Holiday Brass

When: Tuesday, Dec. 14; 7 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

A Very DeVotchKa Holiday with the Colorado Symphony

When: Thursday, Dec. 16; 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Denver Philharmonic Orchestra Holiday Cheer!

When: Friday, Dec. 17; 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Dec. 18; 1 p.m.

Where: Antonia Brico Stage, Central Presbyterian Church, Denver

Movie at the Symphony - Elf in Concert

When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 19; 2:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Denver Brass- The Magic of Christmas

When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 2 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 19; 2 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver

Movie at the Symphony - Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

When: Wednesday, Dec. 22; 7 p.m. & Thursday, Dec. 23; 7 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver

Theater

Hip Hop Nutcracker

When: Friday, Nov. 19; 7 p.m. & Saturday, Nov. 20; 2 p.m.

Where: Buell Theatre, Denver

A Christmas Carol

When: Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Dec. 26; various times

Where: Wolf Theatre, Denver

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

When: Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Jan. 2; various times

Where: Bubly theater at Gaylord Rockies Resort, Aurora

Elf - The Musical

When: Friday, Nov. 19 - Thursday, Dec. 23; various times

Where: The Arvada Center, Arvada

Disney on Ice: Dream Big

When: Friday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Nov. 28; various times

Where: The Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs

&

When: Thursday, Dec. 2 - Sunday, Dec. 5; various times

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

A Drag Queen Christmas

When: Friday, Nov. 26; 8 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, Denver

Colorado Ballet presents The Nutcracker

When: Saturday, Nov. 27 - Friday, Dec. 24; various times

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver

The Nutcracker - Canyon Concert Ballet

When: Friday, Dec. 3 - Sunday, Dec. 5; various times

Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins

Dance Express Twelfth Month

When: Friday, Dec. 3 & Saturday, Dec. 4; various times

Where: Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre, Fort Collins

Clara and the Nutcracker

When: Friday, Dec. 10 - Saturday, Dec. 11; various times

Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins

Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum

When: Saturday, Dec. 11 - Sunday, Dec. 19; various times

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, Denver

The Holiday Spectacular - High Country Conservatory of Dance

When: Friday, Dec. 17; 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins

Improv for a Claus

When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre, Fort Collins