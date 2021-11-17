Christmas shows and concerts coming to Colorado in 2021

COLORADO, USA — Were you hoping to take your family or a special someone to a Christmas concert, musical or play this holiday season?
If so, there are a lot of options all around the state.
> The video above is about vaccine requirements at large indoor events, like concerts and shows.
Here are some of the biggest ones:
Concerts
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
When: Saturday, Nov. 20; 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Where: Ball Arena, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3kMmrc5 ($39.50 - $115)
&
When: Sunday, Nov. 21; 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Where: Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3kMmrc5 ($25 - $90)
FACE Vocal Band Christmas Connection
When: Friday, Nov. 26; 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins
Tickets: https://bit.ly/30ElUSP ($26 - $36)
&
When: Wednesday, Dec. 1; 7:30 p.m.
Where: Boulder Theater, Boulder
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3oH5G3p ($25 - $45)
&
When: Monday, Dec. 13; 7:30 p.m.
Where: Rialto Theater, Loveland
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3nqeRG3 ($40)
&
When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m.
Where: Paramount Theatre, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3nqeRG3 ($20 - $45)
Colorado Children's Chorale Presents Merry & Bright
When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 1 p.m.
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3CutJHw ($19 - $49)
Colorado Symphony - A Colorado Christmas
When: Friday, Dec. 10 - Sunday, Dec. 12; various times
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3qJGsUv ($15 - $89)
Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday
When: Saturday, Dec. 11; 8 p.m.
Where: Boulder Theater, Boulder
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3HyXif1 ($25 - $35)
Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas tribute
When: Sunday, Dec. 12; 2 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3ckIAtJ ($59)
Barry Manilow - A Very Barry Christmas
When: Tuesday, Dec. 14; 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bellco Theatre, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3qNlTqg ($20 - $170)
Colorado Symphony - Holiday Brass
When: Tuesday, Dec. 14; 7 p.m.
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3cpteEd ($15 - $89)
A Very DeVotchKa Holiday with the Colorado Symphony
When: Thursday, Dec. 16; 7:30 p.m.
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/30DanD6 ($15 - $89)
Denver Philharmonic Orchestra Holiday Cheer!
When: Friday, Dec. 17; 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Dec. 18; 1 p.m.
Where: Antonia Brico Stage, Central Presbyterian Church, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3Cuv7dc ($27)
Movie at the Symphony - Elf in Concert
When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 19; 2:30 p.m.
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3kMtCB3 ($15 - $89)
Denver Brass- The Magic of Christmas
When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 2 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 19; 2 p.m.
Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3cn1ksp ($15 - $89)
Movie at the Symphony - Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert
When: Wednesday, Dec. 22; 7 p.m. & Thursday, Dec. 23; 7 p.m.
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3cmHvla ($15 - $89)
Theater
Hip Hop Nutcracker
When: Friday, Nov. 19; 7 p.m. & Saturday, Nov. 20; 2 p.m.
Where: Buell Theatre, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3wXRYwT ($25 - $80)
A Christmas Carol
When: Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Dec. 26; various times
Where: Wolf Theatre, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3oG4tcu ($30 - $110)
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
When: Friday, Nov. 19 - Sunday, Jan. 2; various times
Where: Bubly theater at Gaylord Rockies Resort, Aurora
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3wVlWRU ($29 - $109)
Elf - The Musical
When: Friday, Nov. 19 - Thursday, Dec. 23; various times
Where: The Arvada Center, Arvada
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3wW6tkA ($53 - $70)
Disney on Ice: Dream Big
When: Friday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Nov. 28; various times
Where: The Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3cDy3tP ($20 - $58)
&
When: Thursday, Dec. 2 - Sunday, Dec. 5; various times
Where: Ball Arena, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3qN9zX3 ($20 - $70)
A Drag Queen Christmas
When: Friday, Nov. 26; 8 p.m.
Where: Fillmore Auditorium, Denver
Tickets: https://livemu.sc/3kHwWxx ($40 - $80)
Colorado Ballet presents The Nutcracker
When: Saturday, Nov. 27 - Friday, Dec. 24; various times
Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3oB4myR ($40 - $145)
The Nutcracker - Canyon Concert Ballet
When: Friday, Dec. 3 - Sunday, Dec. 5; various times
Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3wTdxyw ($30 - $40)
Dance Express Twelfth Month
When: Friday, Dec. 3 & Saturday, Dec. 4; various times
Where: Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre, Fort Collins
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3DH8mEB ($20)
Clara and the Nutcracker
When: Friday, Dec. 10 - Saturday, Dec. 11; various times
Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins
Tickets: https://bit.ly/30xNvEO ($25)
Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum
When: Saturday, Dec. 11 - Sunday, Dec. 19; various times
Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, Denver
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3kLW5qU ($45)
The Holiday Spectacular - High Country Conservatory of Dance
When: Friday, Dec. 17; 7 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3nsepHo ($20 - $25)
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Center Performance Hall, Fort Collins
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3qQRWFQ ($36 - $51)
Improv for a Claus
When: Saturday, Dec. 18; 7 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre, Fort Collins
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3Du3TVl ($20)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado