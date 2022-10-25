Here's where to cut down your own Christmas tree in Golden

Trees must be cut with hand tools, such as a handsaw or an ax.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden Gate Canyon State Park is offering up a limited number of permits for those eager to cut down their own Christmas tree this holiday season.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the park will again have a lottery system where 250 permits will be issued for cutting down a Christmas tree in select areas of the park.

From Monday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 14, those interested in applying for a permit can do so at this link. Applications will not be accepted over the phone, in person or at the Golden Gate Canyon State Park visitor center.

Applicants whose names are randomly selected will be notified the week of Nov. 15. The permit cost is $35 per tree.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the park will allow the chosen applicants to choose and cut their tree between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tree selections include Douglas Fir, Ponderosa Pine, Lodge Pole Pine and Rocky Mountain Juniper.

All trees must be cut with hand tools, such as a handsaw or an axe. Chainsaws and power saws are prohibited. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) recommends you bring the following to be prepared:

Handsaw or ax.

Winter clothing.

Sunscreen and sunglasses.

Water, warm drinks and snacks.

Sled for pulling tree.

Straps, cord, tarp and work gloves.

Straps, strong cord, tarp and work gloves for loading tree on vehicle.

Vehicle safety kit: Shovel, blanket, first aid kit.

Full tank of gas.

Chains, if you don’t have four-wheel drive.

"By cutting a Christmas tree, the permit holders will assist Golden Gate Canyon State Park in thinning overcrowded and dense vegetation," Golden Gate Canyon State Park officials said. "This selective thinning will improve the overall forest health and reduce the impacts of future wildfires."

Golden Gate Canyon State Park is located about 30 miles northwest of Denver in Jefferson and Gilpin counties.

