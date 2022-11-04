Everything you need to know about getting Christmas tree permits

The U.S. Forest Service allows cutting of trees in districts throughout the state with the purchase of a permit.

COLORADO, USA — Hiking through the forest in search of the perfect Christmas tree is a memorable way spend some time during the holidays in Colorado.

Whether it has been a family tradition for generations, it's a newly-discovered way to start the season or you'll be trying it for the first time this year it's not only fun, but also an economical choice.

While it certainly requires a little bit more effort, cutting down your own tree is significantly cheaper than buying one from a tree lot or grocery store. And it contributes to forest health by helping to thin dense growth.

If you have a fourth grade student at home, you can get your family's tree for free! All fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program. You can learn more about the program here.

How it works

There are several Forest Service cutting areas in the state and along the Front Range. For each one, you’ll need to purchase a permit for $10 or $20 before you cut down a tree.

All of the permits can be bought online ahead of time. Some can also be found in local stores or ranger officers.

Each district regulates its permit system a little differently.

Fraser/Winter Park

Dates: Nov. 10 - Jan. 6

Details: Cutting will be available anywhere within the Sulphur Ranger District; expect specific closure areas listed on this flyer. The Elk Creek cutting area, located southwest of Fraser, will also be open from Dec. 3 - Dec. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. Either four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or chains will be required when entering the cutting area due to icy conditions.

Cutting area map: Sulphur Christmas Tree Maps

Estes Park/Red Feather Lakes

Permit Sales: Beginning Nov. 10, permits will be available online by clicking here. They must be bought in advance and are $20 each.

Dates: Nov. 25 - Jan. 7

Details: In the past, there has been a designated cutting area near Red Feather Lakes, but due to the impact of the Cameron Peak Fire, this year, cutting will instead be available throughout the Canyon Lakes Ranger District instead of one designated area. The forest service suggests cutting a tree in the area of Joe Wright Reservoir or Manhattan Road south of Red Feather Lakes. Areas closed to cutting are listed here.

Cutting area map: Canyon Lakes Christmas Tree Map

Buffalo Creek

Permit Sales: Permits for the Buffalo Creek, Camp Fickes and Sugar Creek area are available online here for $20.

Dates: Nov. 25 - Dec. 11

Details: These permits are restricted to the specific cutting area and date or date range. Weekday permits are available for the full cutting season and are easier to get. Weekend permits are only available for specific dates and are likely to sell out.

Cutting area map: South Platte Ranger District maps

South Park

Permit Sales: Permits are available online at this link for $20 each. You can also mail a form and check to the South Park District ranger office, if you'd prefer.

Dates: Oct. 13 - Dec. 31

Details: Anyone with a permit can cut down a tree anywhere within the South Park Ranger District, with the exception of a few restricted areas. There are individual maps for each area, including suggested cutting areas, available here.

Cutting area map: South Park Ranger District maps

Leadville/Salida/Cañon City

Permit Sales: Beginning on Nov. 10, Christmas tree permits can be purchased online at this link. Permits are $10.

Dates: Nov. 10 - Dec. 31

Other: Christmas tree cutting is allowed throughout the San Isabel National Forest with the exceptions of campgrounds, trailheads, ski areas, wilderness areas and recreation areas.

Cutting area map: Salida, Leadville and San Carlos District maps

Colorado Springs/Woodland Park

Permit Sales: Permits will go on sale Nov. 26 and will be available online at this link. They are $20 each.

Dates: Nov. 25 - Dec. 18

Other: Trees may be cut northwest of Woodland Park in the North Divide area and northwest of Woodland Park off Forest Service Roads 339 and 342 only.

Cutting area map: Pikes Peak District maps

Western Slope

Permit Sales: Permits are will be available online at this link and are usually $10. It's not clear then they will go on sale. Permits can also be purchased at a variety of vendors in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Dillon, Breckenridge, etc. The list of vendors for this season has not been posted yet. They are also available at all White River National Forest offices.

Dates: TBA

Other: A permit allows you to cut trees in designated areas in any district within the White River National Forest. Cutting is not allowed in wilderness areas, developed recreation areas, campgrounds, ski areas, etc. You also cannot cut Colorado Blue Spruce trees.

Cutting area maps:

Regulations

Tree trunks must be six inches or less in diameter

You must leave less than six inches from the ground to your cut

Chainsaws are not allowed

Permits must be clearly attached to the tree

Either four-wheel drive or chains are required

What to bring

This list is what the Forest Service recommends you bring to be prepared:

Handsaw or ax

Winter clothing

Sunscreen and sunglasses

Water, warm drinks and snacks

Sled for pulling tree

Straps, cord, tarp and work gloves

Vehicle safety kit: shovel, blanket, first aid kit

Full tank of gas

Chains, if you don’t have four-wheel drive