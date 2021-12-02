'Cirque Dreams Holidaze' returns to Gaylord Rockies

Tickets are on sale for 62 performances at Gaylord Rockies this holiday season.

AURORA, Colo. — Gaylord Rockies’ "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" will be back in Colorado this holiday season.



The family holiday show — which last played at the Bubly theater at Gaylord Rockies in 2019 — will return for 62 performances from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

A cirque adventure and Broadway-style musical wrapped into one family-friendly holiday show, "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" is a celebration of toy soldiers, snowmen, reindeer, gingerbread, penguins, holiday characters and Santa. The show features more than 300 dazzling costumes and world-class aerialists, singers and dancers.

Tickets for "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" are on sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8 at tickets.gaylordrockies.com.

Gaylord Rockies will bring its holiday season activities back again this year including its popular outdoor light display, snow tubing, ice skating and ice bumper cars.

This year there will also be a Santa-themed scavenger hunt, gingerbread cookie decorating and a live performance with Mrs. Claus.

The full holiday season schedule at Gaylord Rockies will be announced soon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.