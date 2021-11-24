A holiday-season circus is coming to Colorado this fall

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular wants to bring joy and excitement back to theaters this holiday season.

DENVER — A family-friendly, holiday circus extravaganza has booked a stop in Colorado later this year.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an all-new production featuring some of the all-time greatest holiday songs performed with a world-renowned cast.

Audiences will see acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and experience holiday cheer. Organizers said the show blends spellbinding grace and the daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with holiday music classics.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 30 at ParamountDenver.com. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $169.50 for VIP tickets. The show's VIP Experience features a red-carpet entry where guests are greeted by members of Cirque Musica and receive a keepsake photo, a $30 credit toward Cirque Musica merchandise and a special edition VIP lanyard.

