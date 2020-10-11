PBS to air 'Nutcracker' performance from Colorado Ballet

Colorado Ballet had to cancel its annual holiday production of "The Nutcracker."

DENVER — Although you can't visit Ellie Caulkins Opera House this holiday season, you can still see Colorado Ballet's "The Nutcracker."

Rocky Mountain PBS will air a holiday broadcast of Colorado Ballet’s “The Nutcracker" beginning Thursday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

The special will air six times on Rocky Mountain PBS through Christmas.

Colorado Ballet announced the cancellation of its beloved holiday season production of "The Nutcracker" in August. "The Nutcracker" was scheduled to open this month with new costumes and sets for Colorado Ballet's 60th season.

“While we are disappointed that we cannot gather together in the theatre this season to experience our beloved holiday tradition in person, we are delighted to present ‘The Nutcracker’ on Rocky Mountain PBS for you to view with your family from the safety of your home,” said Colorado Ballet Director Gil Boggs. “During these challenging times, we hope that being able to enjoy this annual tradition will bring viewers joy and comfort.”

'The Nutcracker' on Rocky Mountain PBS:

Thursday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18, at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25, at midnight

“Rocky Mountain PBS is grateful for the opportunity to share the joy of the holiday season through the honored tradition of ‘The Nutcracker,’” said Amanda Mountain, president, and CEO of Rocky Mountain Public Media. “Rocky Mountain Public Media is committed to supporting the arts through our ongoing programs and initiatives, and support is particularly important during this time, as arts organizations search for unique ways to engage the community.”

The presentation of “The Nutcracker” on Rocky Mountain PBS is made possible by PNC Bank, with additional support provided by Genesee Mountain Foundation, Colorado Athletic Club, David and Mary Ellen Wright, and the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).

Colorado Ballet’s 60th anniversary season

The Great Gatsby — Feb. 5 –7, 2021

The Wizard of Oz — March 5 –14, 2021

Giselle — April 9 –18, 2021

“PNC Bank has a legacy of enriching our communities through philanthropic support of the arts and we are thrilled to support Colorado Ballet with this year’s virtual ‘The Nutcracker’ performance,” said Ryan Beiser, PNC regional president and head of corporate banking for Denver. “While we wish we could enjoy this annual holiday performance in person, we know the broadcast performance will positively impact the arts and culture community and we look forward to bringing this iconic show to homes across the state of Colorado.”

The production may also be streamed at no cost, any time throughout the holiday season, on the Rocky Mountain PBS app, at rmpbs.org/pbs-video-app.

