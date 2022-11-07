Colorado Ballet brings 'The Nutcracker' back for 62nd year

Purchasing tickets early for the best availability is strongly recommended as the production will sell out before Christmas.

DENVER — Colorado Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" for a 62nd year this holiday season.

Colorado Ballet’s production of "The Nutcracker" returns to its home at the Denver Performing Arts Complex for 26 performances, beginning Saturday, Nov. 26.

For a second year, "The Nutcracker" will showcase its new sets and costumes created especially for Colorado Ballet by designers Thomas Boyd and Holly Hynes. The production will feature five different casts of dancers and live music performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

"It’s the most wonderful time of year," Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs said. "Nutcracker season! We look forward to bringing this cherished tradition back to Colorado audiences in spectacular style, thanks to our stunning sets and costumes which debuted last year."

"The artistry that went into creating our new Nutcracker can not be overstated," continued Boggs. "What Holly, Thomas, and their teams accomplished during the pandemic is truly extraordinary. Whether you’re a first-time attendee or a tried-and-true Nutcracker fan, I have no doubt that this beautiful production will inspire, delight, and brighten your holiday season."

"The Nutcracker" will run Saturday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 24 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets range from $40 to $175 at ColoradoBallet.org.

Colorado Ballet will present a performance of "The Nutcracker" for people with an intellectual or developmental disability, autism spectrum disorder and other sensory sensitivities at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27. The performance will include sensory friendly adaptations and a relaxed environment for patrons.

"Colorado Ballet is proud to offer a sensory friendly performance of The Nutcracker this season," stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "We feel it is important to share this beloved holiday classic with even more of our community and to help create a safe, supportive space where everyone can comfortably experience this incredible art form."

