How to see the holiday display at the governor's mansion

The theme for this year's decorations is "shiny and bright holiday." The mansion will hold public tours on four days in December.

DENVER — The Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion is decorated for the holidays, and registration is open for public tours on four days in December.

This year's theme is "a shiny and bright holiday." Gov. Jared Polis said the theme represents "the optimism we feel for Colorado's future."

“Our team and volunteers have been hard at work decorating the people’s house, so we are excited for Coloradans to tour the grounds to see the shiny and bright decor that will help spread joy this holiday season," Polis said in a statement. "I wish Coloradans a happy and safe holiday season and encourage everyone to stop by and see the decorations and lights."

The mansion at 400 E. 8th Ave. will hold public tours between noon and 3 p.m. on:

Saturday, Dec. 3

Sunday, Dec. 4

Sunday, Dec. 11

Sunday, Dec. 18

The tours are free, but advanced registration is required and can be done at this link.

Those who register for a tour should expect a queue for entry shortly before noon and should arrive no later than 2:30 p.m.

Holiday decorations at the governor's mansion 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.