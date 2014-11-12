Visit these holiday markets to find unique gifts this Christmas

Looking for a festive place to find unique holiday gifts? Try one of these markets taking place around the state this year.

COLORADO, USA — If you're hoping to find unique presents this holiday season, a local gift market is a perfect place to start your search.

Artisans sell a massive selection of locally and often handmade gifts and goodies. It's a place find something that will surprise and delight even the most difficult-to-shop-for friend, family member or significant other.

It's also a fun way to get into the holiday spirit while crossing a few items off your your holiday shopping list.

And after a year with many of these markets going digital, most are back in person for the 2021 holiday season.

Here's a guide to some of the markets coming this year:

Dates: Nov. 12 - 14

Location: Gates Field House at University of Denver, 2201 E. Asbury Ave., Denver, CO 80208

What makes it unique: The Junior League of Denver puts on this annual event that features a huge list of merchants, selling everything from gourmets foods to jewelry and home decorations to toys. Nearly all of it is from local businesses. Event tickets are $10 and benefit the league's mission to develop the potential of local women and improve literacy rates. Due to the pandemic, there will be a mask mandate inside the event and they will be enforcing capacity limits, so a timed reservation (available by email after buying tickets) is highly recommended.

Dates: Nov. 13

Location: Eagle River Center, 971-1097 Fairgrounds Rd, Eagle, CO 81631

What makes it unique: This market will be full of handmade crafts, beauty products, food and more. Those who attend will also be able to take pictures of their families and/or pets with Santa Claus, kids can get their faces painted and color and adult can enjoy wine and beer. While entry is free, organizers are asking that anyone who attends donate non-perishable food items to the Vail Valley Salvation Army Food Pantry.

Dates: Nov. 18 - Dec. 24

Location: Fillmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North, 105 Fillmore St., Denver, CO 80206

What makes it unique: Fillmore Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues will blocked to traffic for more than five weeks to host a pop-up holiday market designed to be a one-stop shop for all of your gifting needs. You can see the list of vendors that will be participating here: they include both local creators and small businesses from around the country. Each booth will be set up to look like giant holiday gift boxes and there will also be a full bar serving festive drinks.

Dates: Nov. 19 - 21

Location: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80216

What makes it unique: This is one of the largest holiday markets in the area. Shoppers can find hundreds of booths filled with art, jewelry, Christmas decor, clothing, photography, toys and more. There is also a specific gourmet foods section that includes handmade things from the savory (meats, pastas, sauces) to the sweet (chocolates, honey, shortbread). Santa Claus will be at the festival every day as well. Admission, which is good for all three days, is $14 for adults and $13 for kids 12-18 and for seniors. Children 12 and under are free. A $1 coupon is also available on their website.

Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 29

Location: Foothills Art Center, 809 15th St, Golden, CO 80401

What makes it unique: This historic Gothic Church in Golden, which is now a museum, is taken over for more than month each year for the Holiday Art Market. It features high-quality local, handmade gifts from more than 100 artists. You can find everything from ceramics to glasswork to painting to photography. Admission to the market is free, but a timed reservation is encouraged as they will be enforcing capacity limits.

Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 23

Location: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave, Denver, CO 8020

What makes it unique: This park in the heart of Denver is transformed into a German village full of music, food and gifts. Here, you can find handmade jewelry, toys, clothes, ornaments, food and more. Bavarian musicians also provide live entertainment to go along with the fresh, traditional German food and warm spiced Gluhwein, served in adorable keepsake mugs. The Denver Christkindl Market has regularly been voted as one of the best holiday festivals in the country.

Dates: Nov. 20 & 21

Location: Old South Gaylord Street, 1034 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209

What makes it unique: For one weekend, Old South Gaylord Street in Washington Park will be taken over by 80+ artisans selling handmade goods in a festive atmosphere. There will be food, holiday cocktails and live music to add to the shopping experience.

Dates: Nov. 20 & 21

Location: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010

What makes it unique: This market features handmade or vintage items from small, independent businesses around the United States. It's free to get in, but they do take donations for a selected non-profit.

Dates: Nov. 26 - 28, Dec. 3 - 5, Dec. 10 - 12, Dec. 17 - 19

Location: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202

What makes it unique: Held in the alley located next to the Dairy Block food market, vendors will gather to set up a European ski village-inspired shopping center. The booths will feature both Colorado and top national retailers. There will also be food and drink specials and holiday entertainment.

Dates: Nov. 27 & 28

Location: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80216

What makes it unique: More than 80 vendors will be at this festive, outdoor shopping extravaganza taking place over one weekend in the River North District. There will also be fashion trucks, live music and a holiday-themed pop-up bar and food to snack and sip on while you're strolling around. Admission is free, but you can buy a five-pack of drink tokens in advance that saves you money on drinks and also comes with a commemorative cup and tote bag.

Dates: Nov. 27 & 28

Location: Former Salvation Army Headquarters, 4751 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216

What makes it unique: The larger of two holiday markets put on by Horseshoe Market this year, it will be an impressive gathering of creative makers and vintage designers in a heated, indoor venue. Organizers expect more than 100 vendors and will also have food trucks and DIY workshops during the weekend event. Admission is free, but a $5 donation to benefit Denver Urban Gardens is encouraged.

Dates: Nov. 27 & 28

Location: Art Lab Fort Collins, 239 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

What makes it unique: Unique, handmade items made my local artisans are sold out of pop-up carts in Fort Collins' Old Town Square.

Date: Nov. 28

Location: Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

What makes it unique: This holiday market is designed to connect people in Fort Collins to creative people making unique goods in their community. They focus on bringing shoppers a selection of products that are handmade, high-quality and diverse. Entry into the market is free.

Dates: Dec. 3 - 5, Dec. 10 - 12 & Dec. 17 - 19

Location: Belmar Plaza, 7357 W Alaska Dr., Lakewood, CO 80226

What makes it unique: Denver BAZAAR is also taking over a massive indoor space near the Belmar Plaza for a holiday shopping experience in downtown Lakewood for all three weekends in December. There will be more than 80 vendors, fashion trucks and a holiday-themed pop-up bar. Admission is free, but you can buy a five-pack of drink tokens in advance that saves you money on drinks and also comes with a commemorative cup and tote bag.

Dates: Dec. 3 & 4

Location: 1200 – 1900 blocks S. Pearl St, Denver CO 80210

What makes it unique: Enjoy horse and wagon rides and a visit from an Olde World-style Santa at the South Pearl Street Winterfest on Friday evening. Then all-day Saturday there will be a holiday market with gift and food vendors, local merchant open houses and live music. There will be hot adult beverages for the grown-ups and hot chocolate and cider for the kids. The outdoor market will also feature a Christmas tree lot, holiday greenery and a farmer's market.

Dates: Dec. 4 & 5, 11 & 12

Location: 6th Street, Georgetown, CO 80444

What makes it unique: Each holiday season, thousands of people come to this small town in the Colorado mountains to experience Christmas like it would have been 100 years ago. The historic mountain town turns into an old-fashioned Christmas scene with a European marketplace, roasted chestnuts, horse-drawn carriage rides, museum tours, music, visits from a traditionally-dressed St. Nicholas, Victorian carolers and a daily procession of the Santa Lucia.

Dates: Dec. 4 & 5, Dec. 11 & 12, Dec. 18 & 19

Location: Belleview Station, 6785 East Chenango Ave., Denver, CO 80237

What makes it unique: Craft vendors, fashion trucks, live music, a holiday-themed pop-up bar and street food will take over three blocks of Belleview Station in the Denver Tech Center for each weekend in December this holiday season. Admission is free, but you can buy a five-pack of drink tokens in advance that saves you money on drinks and also comes with a commemorative cup and tote bag.

Dates: Dec. 4 & 5

Location: Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Ln, Littleton, CO 80120

What makes it unique: A more intimate version of the version of the Horseshoe Market taking place in Globeville, this will feature about 40 vendors selling handmade goods and curated collection from heated tents on the Breckenridge Brewery grounds. The brewery will also be providing food and festive foods for sale. Admission is free, but a $5 donation to benefit Denver Urban Gardens is encouraged.

Dates: Dec. 4 & 5

Location: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, CO 80501

What makes it unique: This is the holiday market for foodies with more than 100 local food vendors serving specialty products like fresh produce, specialty meats, baked goods, preserves, cheese, sauces, coffee, kombucha, and wine. There will also be jewelry, woodwork and home goods for sale, as well as live music, a giftwrapping station and free kids activities.

Did we miss your favorite market? Let us know! E-mail amanda.kesting@9news.com.