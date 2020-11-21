Local holiday markets you can shop in-person, online this year

Markets are adapting to continue bringing shoppers unique, local gifts for Christmas.

COLORADO, USA — Each holiday season, festive markets pop up throughout the state giving shoppers a place to find unique gifts and get in the Christmas spirit.

While this year will look a little different due to the pandemic, many markets are finding ways to adapt by spreading out, adding new restrictions or moving online.

But each is still offering unique, local and often handmade gifts and goodies, making checking one of them out (safely) a perfect way to cross some things off your holiday shopping list.

Here's a guide to some of the markets happening this year:

Dates: Nov. 16 - Dec. 12

What makes it unique: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 41-year-old Englewood Holiday Bazaar has moved online this year. The website is designed to have the feel of shopping in person at a bazaar, where customers can move from booth to booth, browsing from the comfort of their couch. The marketplace features all local artisans, crafters and small businesses.

Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 29

Location: Foothills Art Center, Golden

What makes it unique: The Holiday Art Market in Golden features local handmade gifts from more than 100 artists. You can find everything from ceramics to glasswork to painting to photography.

COVID guidelines: This year, shoppers will need to reserve a ticket for the time they would like to visit. The tickets are free. Admission will be limited to 25 people per half hour. Face masks are required and there will be one-way traffic through the building.

Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 23

Location: Filmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North, Denver

What makes it unique: This month-long market will be open for shopping 7 days a week leading up to Christmas. Filmore Plaza will be closed and lines with decorated shipping containers, each featuring a local artisan. It's designed to be a one-stop-shop for finding gifts for everyone on your list and will feature rotating vendors, food, drinks and live entertainment. The market is free to attend.

COVID guidelines: Organizers suggest reserving a shopping time in advance as there will be capacity limits during the market. Guests are asked to follow the traffic paths that will be marked on the ground and face coverings are required.

Dates: Nov. 20 - Dec. 23

Location: Civic Center Park, Denver

What makes it unique: The famous Christkindl Market will look a little different this year, but it's still going on. The pop-up German village full of music, food and gifts is moving to Civic Center Park to provide more space for distancing. Here, you can find handmade jewelry, toys, clothes, ornaments, food and more. Bavarian musicians also provide live entertainment to go along with the fresh, traditional German food and warm spiced Gluhwein, served in adorable keepsake mugs. The Denver Christkindl Market has regularly been recognized as one of the best holiday festivals in the country.

COVID guidelines: The Christkindl Market will not have a reservation system. There will be two entrances into the market, where guests will be required to sign in for contact tracing. If the market reaches capacity, you'll need to wait in line to enter. The market is laid out with a one-way flow and masks are required.

Dates: Nov. 20 - Dec. 23

What makes it unique: The Share the Love Online Holiday Marketplace features goods and gift certificates from shops and artists in the towns of Leadville and Twin Lakes. Shoppers who spend at least $10 at three businesses will also be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket.

Dates: Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, Dec.12-13, Dec. 19-20

Location: Belleview Station, Denver

What makes it unique: This outdoor market will feature more than 40 craft vendors, artists and fashion trucks. Holiday-themed hot beverages, beer and wine will also be available at a cash bar.

COVID guidelines: Guests can buy a $5 ticket to guarantee a shopping time, or try for first-come, first-serve where they will be allowed in based on capacity limits. Tickets come with a Denver Bazaar koozie. Food and drink will only be allowed in a designated portion of the market. Masks are required and there's a 5 person limit within each party.

Dates: Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, Dec.12-13, Dec. 19-20

Location: Dairy Block, Denver

What makes it unique: An Aprés Ski-themed festival will be moving into the alley in Dairy Block each weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The European ski village inspired market will feature both local businesses and high-end national retailers. Food and drink specials will also be available.

COVID guidelines: The market is free, but pre-registration is required to help with capacity limits. Masks are also required.

Dates: Nov. 28 - Dec. 18

What makes it unique: While the in-person version of this popular artisan market was canceled this year, a virtual holiday market is opening to take its place. The site will feature more than 100 local artisans, crafters and DIY enthusiasts. There will also be Instagram Live sessions where shoppers will get a chance to meet some of the makers behind the handmade goods for sale.

Dates: Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13

Location: Larimer Square Garage, Denver

What makes it unique: Two floors of Larimer's Square's parking garage will be taken over by local makers, artists, food vendors and more this holiday season.

COVID guidelines: Guests can buy a $5 ticket to guarantee a shopping time, or try for first-come, first-serve where they will be allowed in based on capacity limits. Event organizers say capacity will be very limited and windows are likely to sell out. Tickets come with a Denver Bazaar koozie. Masks are required and there's a 5 person limit within each party.

Dates: Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13

Location: 6th Street, Georgetown

What makes it unique: The historic mountain town turns into an old-fashioned Christmas scene with a European marketplace, roasted chestnuts, horse-drawn carriage rides, museum tours, music, visits from a traditionally-dressed St. Nicholas, Victorian carolers and a daily procession of the Santa Lucia.

COVID guidelines: Physical distancing and masks will be required while browsing the outdoor marketplace. Some indoor events, including Christmas at the Hamill House, have been canceled.

Dates: Ongoing

What makes it unique: In lieu of their regular in-person holiday markets this year, Horseshoe Market has launched an online directory where shoppers can browse local, handmade goods from the comfort of their couch. The site also features gift guides and vendor features to help shoppers find their new favorite makers.

