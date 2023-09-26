AAA: Colorado holiday travelers booking earlier this year

A majority of holiday travelers say they're planning at least one flight during the holiday season.

DENVER — As the fall season begins, Coloradans are not waiting to book their travel plans.

Sixty percent of Coloradans are already planning to take a holiday vacation, according to a new AAA survey.

The survey says 58% of them are booking holiday travel plans earlier this year due to higher travel prices and a majority of holiday travelers (70%) say they're planning at least one flight during the holiday season.

"2023 has been a bonkers year for travel, with record-breaking demand throughout the summer," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA. "By all accounts, those trends will persist into the year-end holidays. If you know you're going to travel, don't delay booking - or you just won't get the itinerary you want at the price you want to pay."

Thanksgiving

More than half of Colorado travelers (54%) are planning a trip with at least one overnight stay for Thanksgiving.

AAA's survey says the largest share of travelers (37%) will lock in their Thanksgiving travel plans during September. By the end of this month, 61% will have already booked their trip.



The busiest travel days over the Thanksgiving holiday will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, according to AAA.

Consider booking a flight Sunday or Monday before Thanksgiving and Saturday after the holiday. Airports will be less busy, and flights should have more availability, though not if you wait to book.

Christmas

Only 11% of Colorado travelers have already finalized plans, as a quarter will wait for September (24%), October (25%), and November (23%) to book.



Most travelers depart two to four days prior to Christmas Day. Since Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year, travelers should expect the busiest days at the airport to be Friday and Saturday, before the holiday.

AAA's advice for booking a flight

Book early

AAA recommends travelers book early for the best combination of availability and price. Most travelers want to skip layovers and get right to their destination. Nonstop flights, especially those going cross-country and internationally, will fill up fast.

Book a direct flight that leaves early in the morning

Afternoon and evening flights are more susceptible to delays/cancellations due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Connecting flights multiply the risk of something going wrong.

Travel a day or two earlier than planned

Even if you face delays, you are still likely to arrive on time.

Build a couple hours in between connecting flights

If your first flight is delayed, you are less likely to miss your second flight.

