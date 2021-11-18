Denver Christkindl Market returns for the holidays

The Christkindl Market brings elements of an authentic German holiday experience to the Mile High City.

DENVER — The German American Chamber of Commerce Colorado Chapter (GACC-CO) has announced the return of the 21st annual Denver Christkindl Market.

The traditional European Market will be set up at Denver's Civic Center Park in a spacious, open-air location for a second-straight holiday season.

The market will be open daily from Friday, Nov. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 23.

Under the lights of the Denver City and County Building at Civic Center Park, the 2021 Christkindl Market be part of the downtown Denver holiday experience.

Last year during the pandemic, the Denver Christkindlmarket was one of the only holiday markets worldwide to safely open and operate.

This year's Christkindl Market will have over 35 independent local and international merchants selling unique gifts and food in wooden huts.

Denver Christkindl Market 1/26

2/26

3/26

4/26

5/26

6/26

7/26

8/26

9/26

10/26

11/26

12/26

13/26

14/26

15/26

16/26

17/26

18/26

19/26

20/26

21/26

22/26

23/26

24/26

25/26

26/26 1 / 26

Each year the Christkindl Market features the most beloved elements of the German holiday experience to the heart of Denver with opportunities to snap a selfie with St. Nikolaus, Krampus and the Christkind herself.

Guests to the market can savor the season while enjoying authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), Bavarian-style Biers, European coffee or hot chocolate while shopping for unique artisan gifts and holiday treats sold by local Coloradoan, European and international merchants.

Food options at the festival include Bavarian-style pretzels, fresh smoked salmon, Knödel, Goulasch or Nürnberger Sausages.

For more information and a full entertainment schedule, visit ChristkindlMarketDenver.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.