7 of the biggest holiday light events in the Denver area (and what they look like)

If you can't make it person, check out our virtual tours below!

COLORADO, USA — Several places around Colorado are dazzling visitors with millions of Christmas lights this holiday season.

The festive displays can be walked or driven through and feature everything from lights synchronized to festive music, immersive tunnels and massive digital trees.

While they are best experienced in person, if you’re not able to go this year, we also have virtual tours of several of them so you can feel like you’re there without leaving the comfort of your couch.

For over three decades, this annual holiday lights extravaganza transforms the Denver Botanic Gardens York Street location into a twinkling winter wonderland. It features more than one million lights highlighting the Gardens’ winter beauty.

When: Through Jan. 8 (closed Christmas Day) 4:30-9 p.m.

Tickets: From $21, available here.

DeDenver’siggest drive-through Christmas light displays are back, this year at both Water World and Bandimere Speedway. The displays each feature more than one million LED lights arranged into tunnels, trees, giant candy canes, snowflakes and more, all synchronized to festive holiday music on the FM radio dial.

(Note: Video below is from the 2018 display)

When: Through Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Day) 5:30-10 p.m.

This was the first-ever holiday event at Elitch Gardens in downtown Denver. Luminova Holidays features 3 million lights, a 65-foot Christmas tree, a 200-foot candy cane tunnel, Santa Claus and more. Some amusement rides are also open during the event.

When: Through Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) 5-10 p.m.

The Mile High Tree is a seven-story tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure that features dynamic light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music on the country's tallest pixel LED technology tree.

When: Through Jan. 1, 5-10 p.m.

Tickets: Free admission

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms has been transformed into a glistening path of lights for the holiday season. The trail is just under a mile long and passes through the Green Farm, Crossroads, Deer Creek Discovery Children’s Play Area and 1880s Hildebrand Ranch homestead.

When: Through Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Day) 5-8:30 p.m.

Visitors to the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland will enjoy 100,000 lights including, twinkling bulbs, LED snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures and 30-minute music and light shows while wandering through the park.

When: Through Jan. 2, 5-9 p.m.

Tickets: Free admission, but bringing canned food to donate is encouraged

Two million LEDs lights sparkle over 80 acres at the Denver Zoo for this festive gathering. There are lighted animal-shaped sculptures, nightly ice-carving demonstrations and the Tropical Discovery building is open, allowing animal viewing in a cozy indoor space.

When: Through Jan. 9 (closed Christmas Day), 5-9 or 10 p.m.

Tickets: $25 or less, available here.