Downtown Denver Partnership to announce 2020 holiday season plans

Special announcements about the holiday season in downtown Denver will be unveiled Tuesday.

DENVER — Although the 2020 holiday season may look different this year, Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP) hopes to keep the magic alive in downtown Denver.

DDP will announce its "Winter in the City" plans in a virtual news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Winter in the City is described by DDP as "a collection of sights and experiences that put a new spin on old traditions; introduce new, socially-safe ways to celebrate the holiday season; and enliven downtown with magical things to do and see at every turn November through January."

9NEWS will live stream the 11:30 a.m. news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Some annual Mile High City holiday traditions have already been canceled this year due to the pandemic. Colorado Ballet's long-running "Nutcracker" and the Denver Center's "A Christmas Carol" have been shelved with an eye on returning in 2021.

However, the 20th annual Denver Christkindl Market will take place, but in a new location at downtown Denver's Civic Center Park. The market is planning a November opening.

