Celebrate the season with a holiday lights walking tour in Denver

The walking tours share the history, architecture and beauty of Denver’s holiday lights.

DENVER — Experience the Mile High City in all its holiday glory with a walking tour in downtown Denver.

Two companies — Denver Walking Tours and Denver Local Tours — have two-hour walking tours of the city's holiday lights and sights.

The limited-run walking tours take guests to more than a half dozen locations, all of which are magnificently lit-up for holidays.

The tours kick off at the extravagantly decorated Denver City and County Building and go on to give attendees a festive look at some of the city's most famous landmarks.

Some of the sights the tours visit include the D&F Clock Tower, Larimer Square, the Christkindlmarket, the Mile High Tree and Union Station.

"Besides getting the inside scoop on the famous and incredibly lit-up sights we'll visit, you'll hear about holiday traditions that got their start right here in Denver and other fun Christmas stories that will surprise you," Denver Walking Tours said in a news release.

Along the way, attendees will have chances to ask questions, take photos, and learn about the city's unique history, architecture and beauty.

Both Denver Walking Tours and Denver Local Tours have nightly reservations available into January.

