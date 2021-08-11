Ice-skating rink returning to downtown Denver

Skate rentals are available at the downtown Denver winter-season staple.

DENVER — Downtown Denver's ice-skating rink is returning for an 11th year.

The Downtown Denver Rink will provide free skating in Skyline Park at 16th and Arapahoe Streets from Tuesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 20.

Throughout the season, skating is free, with skate rentals available for $7 for kids 12 and under and $9 for those 13 and over.

"Each year, thousands of residents, visitors and employees look forward to experiencing the Downtown Denver Rink," said Sharon Alton, Sr. Vice President of Downtown Experience for the Downtown Denver Partnership. "The Rink is a long-time favorite tradition for many and we’re proud to be bringing it back to further enhance the magic of downtown during the winter season."

Downtown Denver Partnership said the opening of the rink will kick off holiday season festivities that include the 9NEWS Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 4 and the Mile High Tree on the 16th Street Mall.

"One of the best ways to build a resilient economy is to create a place that attracts people and companies – and keeps them here – and vibrant parks and public spaces, complete with activations like the Rink, are a core component of that strategy," said Alton.

Complete details on operating hours, special events, private parties and more are available at DowntownDenverRink.com.

