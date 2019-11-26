DENVER — Tuesday's snowy weather ruined a lot of plans, but it didn't stop the grand opening of the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, which opened at 10 a.m. for its 10th season.

Located at 16th and Arapahoe Streets, the rink will be open daily for free skating from Nov. 26 through Feb. 16, 2020.

Those who bring their own skates can skate for free. Rentals are available for $7 for kids 12 and under and $9 for adults 13 and older.

A season pass at the rink is $35 for kids 12 and under and $50 for adults.

