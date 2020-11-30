New light show opens at Denver Union Station

The first-ever outdoor light show at Denver Union Station runs nightly through Dec. 31.

DENVER — There's a new way to safely celebrate the joy of the holiday season in the Mile High City.

The new Winter WonderLights holiday show has opened at Denver Union Station, transforming the exterior of Denver’s landmark train station into a festive canvas spreading holiday cheer.

The first-ever outdoor light show features animations, historic Denver photos, new visual creations by Denver artists and more, all synced with classic holiday music.

Organizers said Winter WonderLights will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night through Thursday, Dec. 31.

“We wanted to create a magical new experience for people to safely enjoy outdoors this holiday season,” said Tiffany Owen, the Area General Manager overseeing Denver Union Station. “This amazing light show will truly transform Denver’s historic train station & offer a holiday show for all ages to enjoy.”

Two floats from the 9NEWS Parade of Lights will also be on display outside Union Station through Sunday, Jan. 3. A total of eight floats are now on display at locations throughout downtown Denver.

Use the QR code below to download the free 9NEWS Parade of Lights app to unlock a map of the festive floats you know and love, sprinkled throughout Downtown Denver. March to the beat of your own drum and plan your Parade route quickly and easily with the exclusive app available for iOS and Android.

The 16th Street Mall, Denver Union Station, Larimer Square and the Dairy Block will be decorated with holiday lights throughout the 2020 season. 9NEWS Parade of Lights mascot Major Waddles will also be ready to celebrate the season at these downtown locations with hot cocoa and treats.

Masks are required at all times except when guests are eating or drinking at Denver Union Station.

For more information and the full schedule of Denver Union Station holiday events, visit UnionStationinDenver.com.

