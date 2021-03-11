Denver Zoo's 31st annual Zoo Lights kicks off this month

DENVER — The Denver Zoo will light more than two million lights for its 31st annual Zoo Lights celebration.
The capstone to Denver Zoo's "125 Years of Love" begins Monday, Nov. 22.
Zoo Lights will span 80 acres and with new installations and offerings as well as returning favorites including nightly ice-carving demonstrations, according to the Denver Zoo.
The zoo said outdoor animal viewing during Zoo Lights is limited to cold-weather species such as Amur tiger, Bactrian camel, Przewaskli’s horse and most of our pachyderms, however the Tropical Discovery building will be open, offering access to 1,800 animals — including fish, frogs, snakes, lizards, capybaras and sloths.
The all-ages event takes place Monday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zoo Lights will be closed on Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 25.
Denver Zoo officials said Zoo Lights tickets sell out each year. The zoo encourages folks to book tickets online in advance to secure a spot.
Tickets are on sale for Denver Zoo members at DenverZoo.org. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Monday, Nov. 15.
Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo
