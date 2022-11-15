You can now buy tickets for the Denver Zoo Lights

The beloved holiday tradition will feature more than 2 million LED lights spread across 80 acres.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — With the holidays right around the corner, the Denver Zoo will be presenting its annual Zoo Lights exhibition for the 32nd year from Dec. 3 to Jan. 15.

This year, the installations will feature more than 2 million LED lights sparkling over 80 acres, with new installations added including Aurora Borealis, Savannah Sunset, and Electric Jungle. In addition, there will be nightly ice-carving demonstrations, cozy fire barrels and all kinds of festive holiday food/drink.

>The video above is from 2019.

Tickets for Zoo non-members cost $25 for ages 16+ and $15 for children ages 3-15. Children 2 years of age or younger can get in for free.

Members can get in for a $5 discount during the members-only viewing period from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2. Special add-on packages with custom 3D HoloSpex glasses and souvenir mugs are also available for an additional cost.

Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

The Zoo Lights exhibition is scheduled to be open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. All ages are welcome.

In addition, a special low-sensory night for Zoo Lights will be offered on Dec. 31 for those more sensitive to environmental stimuli. It will feature reduced crowds, no strobing effects, music played at low volumes and quiet rooms for anyone who may need to step away from the excitement. Attractions will be modified and sensory kits will be available for check-out at no additional cost.

Those interested in purchasing tickets may visit the Denver Zoo website.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.