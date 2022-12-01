Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Jimmie Allen guest star in “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Music icon Dolly Parton is sharing the "mountain magic" she has always felt in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

The new movie musical "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas" premieres Thursday, Dec. 1, on NBC and Peacock.

The modern-day movie follows the frenetic backstage story behind the making of a network TV special.

Guest stars in the movie include Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus.

NBC said that throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Parton finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men.

"When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present and future," NBC said in a release.

