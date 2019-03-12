DENVER — This year marks 53 years since the original broadcast of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas television film.

The Grinch recalls the iconic Dr. Seuss tale of how the Grinch, who lived alone atop Mt. Crumpit "with a heart two sizes too small" devises a scheme to steal Christmas toys, gifts and decorations from all of Whoville.

Boris Karloff stars as the Grinch, as well as the tale's narrator, in the television special which premiered in 1966.

The special airs at 7 p.m. MT on 9NEWS KUSA-TV.

The 30-minute special will also air on Christmas Day at 7 p.m.

