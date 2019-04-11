DENVER — The organizers that brought an impressive drive-through display to Water World last holiday season are returning for another year and are opening a second display at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison.

Christmas in Color features 1.5 million LED lights arranged into tunnels, trees, giant candy canes, snowflakes and more, all synchronized to a festive holiday music lineup.

Both locations, Water World (8801 N. Pecos Street) and Bandimere Speedway (3051 South Rooney Road), open for the Christmas season on Nov. 15. Tickets for the event went on sale Monday morning.

Admission to the display is between $26-$30 per vehicle, with higher prices falling on weekends and days closer to Christmas. Christmas in Color will be open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 4. All locations will be closed on Dec. 25.

WATCH | Taking a drive through last year's Christmas in Color display in the video above.

Organizers estimate it will take visitors about 30 minutes to weave their way slowly through each display. Guests will also get a pair of 3D glasses to wear during the experience. Only one ticket is needed per vehicle. Learn more and buy tickets at this link.

There's also a Happy Hour Promo where, during the first hour of the event, attendees can opt to see the show twice or bring in a second vehicle to get in for free. The promotion is not valid Dec. 17 through Dec. 24, and you can find all the other details here.

A portion of proceeds from each ticket will go to benefit the Make a Wish Foundation. Guests can also make an online donation to the cause when purchasing tickets to the event, or drop off a donation at the end of the experience.

Christmas in Color is an attraction by the same company behind the Dillon Ice Castles.

