WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is reminding cooks across the country about the key steps for food safety to prevent foodborne illness.

Foodborne illness kills 3,000 Americans each year, according to the CDC. Holiday gatherings – where large dishes like turkeys and roasts are prepared, and communal dishes are often left out for long periods – can offer the ideal conditions for the bacteria that cause foodborne illness.

Here are the USDA’s top tips to ensure a food-safe meal throughout the holidays:

Wash your hands : Handwashing reduces the risk of all illness – including foodborne illness – and is especially important after handling raw meat, poultry, seafood, and egg products. In a recent USDA study, participants shockingly failed to wash their hands sufficiently nearly 100 percent of the time.

: Handwashing reduces the risk of all illness – including foodborne illness – and is especially important after handling raw meat, poultry, seafood, and egg products. In a recent USDA study, participants shockingly failed to wash their hands sufficiently nearly 100 percent of the time. Prevent cross-contamination : When shopping, keep raw meat, poultry, eggs and seafood in separate plastic bags to prevent their juices from dripping onto other foods and always remember to use a separate cutting board for fresh fruits and vegetables and raw meats, raw poultry, and raw seafood. Turkeys, hams and other roasts should not be washed before cooking. Our recent study found that a quarter of side dishes were contaminated with germs from chicken after individuals washed or rinsed raw poultry; so after handling your turkey, ham or other roasts, be sure to fully clean and sanitize your hands, your sink, and other surfaces they many have come in contact with before prepping any other holiday sides and dishes.

: When shopping, keep raw meat, poultry, eggs and seafood in separate plastic bags to prevent their juices from dripping onto other foods and always remember to use a separate cutting board for fresh fruits and vegetables and raw meats, raw poultry, and raw seafood. Turkeys, hams and other roasts should not be washed before cooking. Our recent study found that a quarter of side dishes were contaminated with germs from chicken after individuals washed or rinsed raw poultry; so after handling your turkey, ham or other roasts, be sure to fully clean and sanitize your hands, your sink, and other surfaces they many have come in contact with before prepping any other holiday sides and dishes. Use a food thermometer : The only way to kill bacteria is to fully cook dishes with raw meat, poultry, or egg products. For poultry that means 165°F, and roasts should be cooked to 145°F with a three minute rest time.

: The only way to kill bacteria is to fully cook dishes with raw meat, poultry, or egg products. For poultry that means 165°F, and roasts should be cooked to 145°F with a three minute rest time. Practice safe food storage and follow the two-hour rule: Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Keep food hot (at 140°F or above) in a slow cooker or chafing dish and keep cold foods cold (at 40°F or below) by placing salads and dips in a tray of ice. Perishable foods are only safe out on the table or buffet for two hours. Make sure all leftovers are placed in the refrigerator within two hours to safely enjoy them later.

