This Colorado nursery is giving away free Christmas trees just in time for the holiday

Echter's Nursery in Arvada is giving away Christmas trees from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

ARVADA, Colo. — It’s what the Colorado-based National Christmas Tree Association called a perfect storm.

Millions of Americans are stuck at home this holiday season, and many of them are brightening things up with a fresh Christmas tree. This means sales are booming, tree lots are sold out … and many families in need are left out.

Enter Echter’s Nursery in Arvada. It is giving away Christmas trees, ornaments, tree stands and decorations.

Julie Echter, the granddaughter of the nursery’s original owner, said they’ve done this in years past when there’s been an overstock. That wasn’t the case this year.

The team had to find more trees for the giveaway, and Jensen’s Flower and Garden Center in Lakewood donated some of their leftover trees for the effort.

Some of Echter’s customers also stepped in and helped with donations.

“For the past two months, customers have been donating their ornaments, decorations, lights, tree stands,” she said. “So we’ve been collecting all of those. Our maintenance crew has been working on building more tree stands.

“So everyone who comes and gets a tree also gets a big gift basket to decorate the tree with.”

The nursery will begin loading trees at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and the giveaway will last until 6 p.m. or until all of the supplies are gone.

“It’s a really awesome program,” Echter said. “They have everything they need and they can go home and enjoy the holiday.”

Echter’s Nursery is located at 5150 Garrison St. in Arvada.