FRISCO, Colo. — The town of Frisco announced on Monday that it would not host a 4th of July fireworks display in 2019, amid concerns over safety, traffic, and parking.

The city said Breckenridge canceled its display in January and that prompted concerns about "potentially significant" increases in visitors to Frisco for its 2019 July 4th celebrations. The fireworks display in Frisco would have been the only one in Summit County.

During a January session, Frisco Town Council discussed the impact of Breckenridge’s decision to cancel their fireworks and directed Town of Frisco staff to return to Council with a strategic crowd, traffic and parking plan for Council to evaluate on March 12.

Staff returned with that plan and provided some ideas for improving the July 4th event without fireworks. Town Council also considered the risks with recent high fire danger during the summer months and ultimately decided to move forward with new traditions.

"Fireworks have been a staple of July 4th celebrations in Frisco for decades. After considerable discussion, Council decided that it was time to start new traditions, which will celebrate our country's independence while respecting the health and safety of our community and environment," said Frisco Mayor Gary Wilkinson.

"It is our hope to see this day return to the simpler pleasures centered around enjoying time with friends and family and experiencing all that Frisco has to offer."

At last week's meeting, the council directed staff to look for ways to enliven the Frisco parade and provide more interesting and interactive entertainment on Main Street.

They also proposed moving the free concert at the Frisco Bay Marina to an earlier time and increasing the budget for that concert.

“We see this as an opportunity to give folks a wonderful day, where they don’t have to battle crowds; rush from one activity to another; or worry about whether their four-year-old is going to melt down at 9:30 p.m. just as the fireworks are starting," said Vanessa Agee, Town of Frisco Director of Marketing and Communications.

"In Frisco, this day will be about pancake breakfasts, catching fish at the Fishing Derby, listening to great live music, watching an authentic hometown parade or just chilling and eating a hot dog at a backyard BBQ.”

More information about Frisco’s July 4th celebrations may be found at Frisco4th.com.

