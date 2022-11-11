New Wendy's Frosty flavor brings the holiday feels

A merry take on the iconic treat.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Move over, Strawberry Frosty.

Wendy's is going all out for the holiday season with a new Frosty flavor.

The Peppermint Frosty is joining the classic Chocolate Frosty on Wendy's menus beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The merry take on the classic treat will only be available for a limited time.

The Peppermint Frosty replaces the Strawberry Frosty which was released for summer.

"Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays," said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company.

"From this summer's break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy's to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors."

Wendy's announced it will also bring back its Frosty Key Tags beginning Nov. 21 through Jan. 29, 2023 for $2 at participating locations.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint - every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

