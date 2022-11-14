New cirque show opening at Gaylord Rockies

The new show features artists from Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Ethiopia, Czech Republic, Mongolia, Russia and the U.S.

AURORA, Colo. — Gaylord Hotels is ready for the holiday season with a new cirque production at its Aurora resort.

"Cirque: Spirit of Christmas" is an all-new show at the Bubly Theater at Gaylord Rockies, opening Friday, Nov. 18.

The 75-minute family-friendly show centers on Noel, a young child who recaptures her love of the holiday season in a dreamlike adventure that rekindles the spirit of Christmas.

Performances feature a contortion group act, female Mongolian speed jugglers, trapeze artists, aerialists, wire walking, acrobatics, singing, dancing and theatrical storytelling, accompanied by an original Broadway-style score.

Gaylord Rockies said the show features a cast of 25 artists from Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Ethiopia, Czech Republic, Mongolia, Russia and the United States.

"Cirque: Spirit of Christmas" will be open through Jan. 1, 2023.

The cirque show is one of several holiday offerings at Gaylord Rockies this season. The Aurora hotel's ICE! exhibition will also open Friday, Nov. 18.

The exhibition will use more than two million pounds of ice to celebrate the classic animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

ICE!, which first appeared at Gaylord Rockies in 2019, is to be constructed by a team of 40 ice artisans who will travel more than 5,700 miles from their homes in Harbin, China. It has taken about six weeks to create the 17,500-square-foot frozen attraction.

ICE! features more than 10 scenes from the holiday special with ice carvings more than 30 feet tall. The exhibition will also have two-story-tall ice slides, ice tunnels and arches and a separate area dedicated to a Nativity scene.

