New 'Elf' holiday experience coming to Gaylord Rockies

Aurora's Gaylord resort announced holiday plans for interactive experiences, activities and live entertainment.

AURORA, Colo. — A brand-new Christmas experience is set to open at Gaylord Rockies this holiday season.

"Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf" will be open at the Aurora hotel resort and convention center from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

The new, all-ages multisensory marquee experience for all ages will let guests join Buddy the Elf in answering the call from Santa to help muster enough Christmas cheer to help Santa’s sleigh fly.

Gaylord Rockies said guests will journey into Buddy’s world to help save Christmas with fun, interactive challenges.

Attendees will team up with Mr. Narwhal and friends in the candy cane forest, stay ahead of the toy quota in the North Pole, prepare for Santa’s arrival at the iconic department store and take part in an epic, virtual snowball fight in Central Park. These are just a few of the interactive elements at "Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf."

Gaylord Rockies’ "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" is also returning this holiday season.

The family holiday show — which last played at the Bubly theater at Gaylord Rockies in 2019 — will return for 62 performances from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

A cirque adventure and Broadway-style musical wrapped into one family-friendly holiday show, "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" is a celebration of toy soldiers, snowmen, reindeer, gingerbread, penguins, holiday characters and Santa. The show features more than 300 dazzling costumes and world-class aerialists, singers and dancers.

Gaylord Rockies is bringing back its holiday season activities back again this year including its popular outdoor light display, snow tubing, ice skating and ice bumper cars.

This year there will also be a Santa-themed scavenger hunt, gingerbread cookie decorating and a live performance with Mrs. Claus.

Overnight packages and event tickets can be purchased at ChristmasatGaylordRockies.com. Advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events.

One holiday experience not returning to Gaylord Rockies in 2021 is the popular "ICE!" carving exhibition, which featured "Rudoph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" in 2019.

Gaylord Rockies said that due to restrictions on international travel which impacts the ice artisans, the exhibition will not be offered this holiday season at any Gaylord property.

