17,000-square-foot Christmas movies exhibit to open at Gaylord Rockies

A never-before-seen Christmas pop-up exhibit opens Friday, Nov. 20 at Aurora's Gaylord Rockies Resort.

AURORA, Colo. — An all-new Christmas pop-up exhibit is coming to Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

"I Love Christmas Movies," a 17,000-square-foot multi-sensory exhibit, opens Friday, Nov. 20 and will run through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

> The video above aired Nov. 14, when the Capitol Christmas tree makes stop in Denver before heading out for Washington DC.

Attendees can visit 13 fully-immersive Christmas movie scenes complete with replicas of film props, audio clips and more.

The exhibit features scenes from iconic Christmas movies including "The Polar Express," "A Christmas Story," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "The Year Without Santa Claus" and "Elf."

Gaylord Rockies said the Christmas exhibit is designed for social distancing with a touch-free experience and masks are required.

"I Love Christmas Movies" tickets can be reserved at ChristmasAtGaylordRockies.Marriott.com.

Tickets should be reserved early as tickets will sell out due to limited capacity, according to organizers at Gaylord Rockies. Tickets are sold in advance and online only. All tickets will be mobile with no printed tickets.

Gaylord Rockies said "ICE!," walkable attraction, which in 2019 featured scenes from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," will return in 2021.

