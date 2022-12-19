Vending machines for charity set up in downtown Denver

“Light the World Giving Machines” will be taking donations until Jan. 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — There's a new way to give monetary donations this holiday season in downtown Denver: Think vending machines for charity.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has brought its Light the World Giving Machines back to Denver for the holiday season.

This is the fourth year that Denver has been selected as one of Giving Machines locations, one of 28 cities in 10 countries.

Instead of buying a bag of chips or soft drink, visitors buy items for someone in need. Donors decide which items to donate and how much to spend.

The machines are open 24/7 in downtown Denver at 15th Street and Larimer Street at Writer Square through Jan. 8, 2023.

More than 3,000 items have been donated since the machines opened for the season on Nov. 26.

Machine costs and credit card fees are paid by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ensuring 100 percent of each donation goes to the charity.

Giving Machines in Denver 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.