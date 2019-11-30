GREELEY, Colo. — The city of Greeley announced Saturday morning that the annual Greeley Lights the Night Parade that was supposed to take place that evening has been canceled.

Snow and ice along the parade route are a safety concern, according to the city. They also cited brutal winds that are forecast to last all day.

City officials said the wind will make it dangerously cold for those standing outside and would also make it impossible for many of the parade entries to participate.

The Greeley Parks Department will still turn on the lights in Lincoln Park at 4:45 p.m. but there will be no ceremony.

The Downtown Greeley Holiday Open House shopping event is still happening. You fill out Bingo cards which are available at any participating business and get a chance to win a gift basket valued from $200 to $1,000.

