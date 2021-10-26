Holiday drive-in series launching at Red Rocks

13 classics will screen along with a seasonal cartoon at the inaugural holiday drive-in series.

DENVER — After the back-to-back summer successes of the Film on the Rocks Drive-In series, the first-ever holiday drive-in series will launch Friday, Nov. 26, Denver Film and the City of Denver Arts & Venues announced Tuesday.

The inaugural Film on the Rocks – Holiday Drive-In Series will feature 13 holiday classics including a seasonal cartoon before each feature film.

The screenings will be open to up to 350 ticketed automobiles in the parking lot of Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The series will begin the day after Thanksgiving and continue weekends through Sunday, Dec. 12.

"Our Denver-area audiences delivered an overwhelmingly positive response to both our 2020 and 2021 drive-in series," said Brian Kitts with Denver Arts & Venues. "With more people able to get together in person this holiday season and people coming in from out of town, we know that a holiday Red Rocks drive-in will be a very memorable experience for friends and families across generations."

Each film is presented on a 48-foot by 28-foot LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered through a designated FM radio frequency. Guests are required to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the events.

Film on the Rocks – Holiday Drive-In Series schedule:

Planes, Trains & Automobiles Friday, Nov 26 - 4:30 p.m.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Friday, Nov 26 - 8 p.m.

Polar Express Saturday, Nov 27 - 4:30 p.m.

Die Hard Saturday, Nov 27 - 8 p.m.

Home Alone Sunday, Nov 28 - 4:30 p.m.

Gremlins Friday, Dec 3 - 7:30 p.m.

Jingle All The Way Saturday, Dec 4 - 4:30 p.m.

Batman Returns Saturday, Dec 4 - 8 p.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Sunday, Dec 5 - 4:30 p.m.

Love Actually Friday, Dec 10 - 7:30 p.m.

The Preacher's Wife Saturday, Dec 11 - 4:30 p.m.

Scrooged Saturday, Dec 11 - 8 p.m.

A Christmas Story Sunday, Dec 12 - 4:30 p.m.



Tickets for Film on the Rocks – Holiday Drive-In go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. on the Red Rocks website and are $59.50 per car, per film and include a movie-themed snackpack.

"For more than two decades, Film on the Rocks has been delivering memorable summer traditions and experiences to our audiences," said Denver Film Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Smith. "Beginning this year, we’re excited to join our partners at Denver Arts & Venues to extend that experience and help create some stand-out winter memories for thousands of our guests around some of their favorite holiday films."

